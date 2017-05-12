Scaling your business for National Enterprise week

WITH more that 40 events taking place throughout the country, Limerick businesses will be able to satisfy the SME interest in growing business during National Enterprise Week, which runs until May 19 next.

Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprise Week aims to promote and drive business momentum for SMEs across a range of sectors including tourism, hospitality, agri, food, finance and export markets. This years’ national initiative will give small and medium sized businesses across the country the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs at events along the theme of ‘Scaling Your Business’.

The four Limerick events are; Bond Trader for Intermediaries: Bank of Ireland in Limerick city will host a Bond Trader event for intermediaries where a number of teams will compete in a game of stocks, shares, equities, cash and bonds on Friday May 12 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm in the bank’s O’Connell Street branch. Guest speakers include Head of Pensions and Investments at Bank of Ireland, Bernard Walsh.

Design Thinking: Bank of Ireland will host a design thinking session with Head of Design Thinking at Bank of Ireland, Lesley Tully. Leslie will discuss how design thinking focuses on generating deep consumer insights such as hidden needs around consumers and non-consumers of your product or service. The event will take place in bank’s O’Connell Street branch on Tuesday May 16 from 12.30pm to 2pm.

The impact design and branding can have on your restaurant experience: Bank of Ireland’s workbench on 125 O’Connell Street will host a food series event aimed at supporting Limerick-based food and hospitality SMEs who are passionate about the local food industry on Tuesday 16th May from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Guest speakers will include Gary O’Hanlon of The Restaurant, Alan Griffin, owner of Azur and Gillian Nelis, Managing Editor of The Sunday Business Post.

Multicultural Event: The Multicultural Community of Limerick City event will host local businesses, groups, clubs and societies who will showcase the unique diversity both in the community and in local business on Friday May 19 from 10am to 4pm in the Limerick Workbench on O’Connell Street.

Maria Kelly, Head of Bank of Ireland Limerick, said; “Through Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprise Week programme we aim to help small and medium businesses in Ireland in practical ways and to mark the 16th successful programme we are proud to host a large number of events across the country. The theme, ‘Scaling Your Business’, aims to help SMEs showcase their products and services and connect them with like-minded mentors and entrepreneurs. I would encourage businesses across the country to get involved in the many events taking place.

