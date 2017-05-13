To and from Cannes: screening Irish Women in Film

LIMERICK based film makers and actors were a vibrant presence at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, collecting under the auspices of Richard Harris International Film Festival (RHIFF). Likewise for 2017, a contingent will journey to the Riviera for the French festival May 17 to 28, working the circuit and screening their films at Morrison’s Irish Pub in Cannes.

It’s about profile and owning it.

Owner Rob Ryan, a Limerick man, opened his doors 12 months ago to offer a platform for screening the Irish made shorts as an industry event – to great success.

“Being far away from home it is great to be able to help Irish artists,” comments Ryan. “The RHIFF event is the perfect way for us to reach out and once again help to showcase the talent in Limerick and Ireland on the global stage that is the Cannes Film Festival.”

Fans of such cinema in the Mid West will not be denied this privilege. RHIFF is dedicating a night at Belltable on Friday June 2 to present ‘Homecoming from Cannes – Irish Women in Film’. The accent is on the strength of women in making quality, watchable cinema that snatches awards.

Co-founder of October’s annual Richard Harris Festival, Sylvia Moore, teed up Limerick Post on the female perspectives: “If you missed these wonderful short films during #RHIFF2016 then do make sure to pop along to the Belltable June 2 at 8pm.

“ The women involved in this projects are talented and visionary and it is time to celebrate women in film – Elaine Kennedy/ ‘Uisce Beatha – Water of Life’ won Best Film at RHIFF2016, Dingle FF 2017 and the Best Film accolade at the Chicago Irish Film Festival.

“Audrey O’Reilly’s ‘Wait’ took best film at both Fastnet and Schull, with Owen Roe taking the best male actor award at RHIFF2016. Film makers will be present for post screening discussion and then we will all head to the Food Truck Festival! Do join us.”

Enquiries on this year’s Harris festival to rhiffpr@gmail.com

