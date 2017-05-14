Our Lady Queen of Peace splits the spoils

OUR Lady Queen of Peace Church in Janesboro is appealing for financial support to achieve its target of an estimated €68,000 to complete required works.

This year Our Lady Queen of Peace Church is celebrating 75 years serving the community, since it was built in 1942. The Parish Council have proposed that the church be painted, inside and outside, with a few renovations to make it a fitting place for worship and community celebrations.

“We are appealing for your financial support to achieve our target of an estimated €68,000 to complete the work required,” said secretary of the parish fundraising committee, Susan Frawley.

A number of fundraising events have now been organised to help fund the church project.

A ‘Split the Pot’ weekly raffle was recently launched. A €2 entry enclosed in an envelope (located beside entry boxes), can be left in any of a number of boxes which are strategically placed in most businesses throughout the parish. Every Saturday night, the envelopes will be counted and the total raised will be split, half for the winner and half for the church. The first draw will be this Saturday, May 13.

“We intend to run many more events including a pub quiz and bag packing events to achieve our goal. The fundraising committee would also appreciate any financial contribution donated. This is our church which belongs to all of us, so fill your name in, enclose €2 into our envelopes, and we’ll split the pot with you,” said Susan.

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

