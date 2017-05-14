Limerick Youth Service chill in the Arctic

SUB-zero temperatures, reindeer and sledding were among the highlights for nine young Limerick people on their visit to the Arctic Circle.

Limerick Youth Service recently visited the northern Swedish city of Boden, a mere 100km from the Arctic Circle, to participate in a youth exchange programme called The KEY.

An acronym for Keep Educating Yourself, the KEY is a trilateral youth exchange programme between the Swedish organisation Bjorknasgy, ZAK Malta and Limerick Youth Service that focuses on youth entrepreneurship with a particular emphasis on creativity and culture.

Limerick participants took part in several projects that allowed them to display their entrepreneurial talents, with one example being an exercise programme for older people called ‘granercise’.

Away from the workshops, the young people shared stories of their respective nations with a cultural night proving extremely popular. The Limerick team displayed their dancing talents with their unique take on the Siege of Ennis.

One of the highlights of the exchange was a trip to the Arctic Circle, a moment Demi Lyons from St Mary’s Park says she will never forget despite, the -20oC temperature.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience to stand in the Arctic Circle,” said Demi, who also included seeing reindeer and sledding as her other highlights.

Reflecting on the trip Limerick Youth Service’s John Real praised the young people who got involved in and took the lead with many of the activities and programmes.

“You could see a real bond among the participants, particularly the Irish members which was all the more impressive as many of them were from different parts of Limerick and didn’t previously know each other,” said John.

“The trip certainly broadened their horizons and challenged their idea of community as it showed they are part of a wider European and global community,” he added.

The Nordic exchange was part one of the three part series with thee next stage taking place in Malta in late May followed by the conclusion in Limerick this October.

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

