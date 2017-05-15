Champion of the underdog John Devane dies at home

LIMERICK’S legal world is in mourning this Monday after the tragic and shocking death of one of the city’s most prominent solicitors in John Devane.

The 54-year-old solicitor died overnight at his home in Blackwater, Ardnacrusha and was found on Sunday morning.

Mr Devane’s remains were brought to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem examination before being released to his family.

The Janesboro native, who entered the legal world later in life after graduating from UCC as a mature student, represented many notable defendants over his career and was well known for giving everyone a fighting chance in a trait that made him one of the most well known solicitors in Limerick.

More recently, Mr Devane had suffered a number of health setbacks but in 2016 returned to work after an 18 month stint recovering from a number of medical conditions.

Earlier this year, Mr Devane was encouraged as he no longer required the use of a wheel chair to aid him at Limerick District Court and returned with a crutch or stick and in recent weeks managed to shed the need for those also.

Despite his medical setbacks, Mr Devane was always upbeat and ready to do battle in court where he loved the cut and thrust of the law and a trait, amongst many, he will be remembered by his friends and colleagues alike.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

