Limerick Solicitor shortlisted for Irish Law Awards

KIERAN Mulcahy of Kieran Mulcahy Solicitors, 70 O’Connell Street, Limerick isshortlisted for the Munster Provincial Solicitor of the Year Award at the prestigious Irish Law Awards 2017.

Of the award, The Irish Law Awards state: “The Solicitor of the Year Award 2017 for Munster, honours an outstanding Solicitor, based in the province of Munster, who has demonstrated in an exemplary manner, an exceptional achievement or achievements in the Law during the year under review or whose achievements in the Law over a period of time deserve to be celebrated.”

Since commencing practice in 2009, Kieran Mulcahy Solicitors have grown exponentially. Served by staff of the highest calibre, the firm offers premium quality legal services to its full spectrum of private and corporate clients.

Speaking ahead of the awards, Kieran said, “We wish to extend our sincerest thanks to all of our clients. They are the firm’s greatest asset and we look forward to continuing to serve the full legal needs of all of our existing and new clients long into the future.”

Kieran Mulcahy Solicitors may be contacted on 061-413055 or at info@kieranmulcahysolicitors.com

This article was caused to be published by Kieran Mulcahy Solicitors

