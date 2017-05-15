The Philosopher’s Stones’ 20th birthday at O’Mahony’s Booksellers

DEDICATED fans of Harry’s gang will know that Monday June 26 is the 20th anniversary of the publication of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’.

Manager of O’Mahony’s Booksellers, Colette Cotter tells Limerick Post, “We are celebrating instore with a Harry Potter themed evening from 5-7pm, together with a summer Reward Card event. Fancy dress is encouraged for all ages, face painting, games and treats for everyone.”

“We will offer 20 per cent off all books, stationery, cards, games and puzzles*. This is great opportunity to buy your holiday reads. More than 25,000 customers have benefited from using O’Mahony’s Reward Cards over the last five years,” Colette reminds us

Established in 1902 by JP O’Mahony, and a high street favourite since – owned today by JP’s grandson Frank – O’Mahony’s sells more than books. Impressive merchandise includes cards, social stationery, soft toys, jigsaw puzzles, board games for adults and children, craft and science kits, quirky gifts, schoolbags and lunch products.

There are book signings by celebrity authors and all sorts of customer and cultural events organised throughout the year. O’Mahony’s Booksellers, 120 O’Connell Street, Limerick, 061- 418155; www.omahonys.ie Twitter: @omahonysbooks Facebook: www.facebook.com/omahonysbooks

* 20 per cent discount excludes school and college books, booktokens, giftcards and use with other offers.

