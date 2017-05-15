Ripplecom’s telecoms/ data solution for Caherdavin Credit Union

| May 15, 2017

Declan Benson and Caroline Long, Caherdavin Credit Union with John Regan, Ripplecom
Picture: Keith Wiseman

RIPPLECOM, telecommunications expert, has announced the winning of an extensive piece of business in providing Caherdavin Credit Union with a complete telecoms solution.

This service will cover both data and voice connections to its head office in Caherdavin and its other four offices at St. John’s, St. Patrick’s, Southill and Moyross.

Ripplecom is providing a ‘dual connectivity’ data solution to ensure ‘always on’ connectivity to the internet. This dual feed solution is built on two completely independent and resilient paths to the internet, ensuring constant uptime.

The voice platform is cloud based and offers full IVR functionality and connections between all five credit union offices.

Contact Ripplecom at Houston Hall, Raheen Business Park, Limerick on 061-571154 and www.ripplecom.net for your telecom needs.

