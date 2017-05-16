May dates for Killaloe Chamber Music Festival

THREE days of Mozart, Prokofiev, Stravinsky, Beethoven and Shostakovich open out for music lovers of every age, mostly in Killaloe’s St Flannan’s Cathedral, www.killaloemusicfestival.com

The 5th annual Killaloe Chamber Music Festival begins on Friday May 26 with the Vanbrugh Quartet performing Borodin’s String Quartet op.111. Look forward to Hugh Tinney also, playing Beethoven’s Piano Sonata ‘Les Adieux’.

This is a child friendly festival that encourages young minds to respond to music. There’s ‘Peter and the Wolf’ at Wood & Sons café on Saturday 27, 11am and we loop back to the Cathedral for Sunday’s 3pm children’s concert.

Continue reading below...







Saturday’s 8pm gig has Katherine Hunka lead on violin for Stravinsky’s ‘The Soldier’s Tale’, along with clarinetist Katherine Spencer and pianist Fiachra Garvey. Hugh Tinney joins soprano Sylvia O’Brien in Beethoven’s ‘Irish Folk Songs’; the Vanbrugh String Quartet will play Shostakovich’s String Quartet no. 3.

Saturday also presents a late night concert with tickets all but gone for early black and white cinema accompanied by live piano: Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Immigrant’ and Mélies’ ‘Le Voyage dans la Lune’.

Full programme on website.

