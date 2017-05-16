Support urged for Limerick and Mid West financial hub

THE MID West can become a thriving financial hub, a business leaders conference in Limerick has been told.

Hosted by Financial Services Ireland (FSI), the Ibec group that represents the sector, the conference explored how the Mid-West can become a finance hub if the objectives of the Government’s International Financial Services (IFS2020) strategy are realised and if regions get their fair share of economic growth post-Brexit.

Speakers at the conference, ‘Making the Mid-West a finance hub,’ which was sponsored by Northern Trust, included Willie O’Dea T.D.; Niall O’Callaghan, Business and Relationship Manager, Mid-West Region, IDA; Dr. Ed Walsh, founding President of University of Limerick; Fergal O’Brien, Director of Policy and Public Affairs, Ibec and; Sharon Higgins Director of Member Services, Ibec. Clive Bellows, Head of Global Fund Service EMEA and Head of Northern Trust, Ireland and Denis McCarthy, CEO FEXCO .

Continue reading below...







Marc Coleman, Director of FSI said; “While the impact of Brexit on financial services employment in Ireland is still evolving and nothing is certain, it is vital that the regions of Ireland get their fair share of any jobs growth. This is very much in keeping with the objectives of the Government’s strategy.

“It is particularly important to ensure that the net impact of Brexit on job creation across all sectors is as regionally neutral as is possible. The presence of Northern Trust in Limerick shows that the Mid-West has clear potential for further growth. Today’s conference serves to highlight this. With the right infrastructure, skills supply and support in place, all regions can address economic and societal imbalances. If we invest wisely now, all regions will benefit in the years to come and business will create more jobs locally”.

Niall O’Callaghan, Business and Relationship Manager, Mid-West Region, IDA Ireland said that “Financial Services in the Mid-West region, with Limerick at its core, is thriving. Through the delivery of IDA Ireland’s Regional Strategy and supporting the IFS2020 Action Plan, we have seen the evolution of FinTech and eCommerce companies such as Digital River, ACI Worldwide, and most recently First Data. That, combined with the tradition of aircraft leasing and the continued growth of the funds industry through Northern Trust, has identified the Mid-West as a viable, competitive regional location for international operations with access to a large talent pool, international connectivity and an unrivalled work-life balance.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Business, News