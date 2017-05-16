Technicolour Tea Party – deck out for ADAPT

| May 16, 2017

May 20, 4pm at Ballyneety Golf Club’s Vines

CECILIAN Musical Society is doing another fundraiser for ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services, this one under the banner ‘Technicolor Tea Party’.

So called because this year’s production by the 98 year-old troupe will be ‘Joseph and his Technicolor Dreamcoat’. We are invited to support this novel event, an afternoon tea party with Cecilians and what ever you’re having yourself  – dressed up appropriately.

The venue is Ballyneety Golf Club’s bar and grill Vines on Saturday May 20 at 4pm.

€20 tickets available at ADAPT’s shop on Sarsfield Street and from Cecilian society members.

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle


Rose Rushe

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
