Arts centre could bring new life to Askeaton

A PROPOSED art centre for the heart of Askeaton could help regenerate the West Limerick town and benefit businesses and the wider community.

That’s according to local artist Michele Horrigan, founding director and curator of the Askeaton Contemporary Arts festival which is now in its twelfth year.

Speaking at this month’s Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District meeting, Ms Horrigan highlighted the need for an arts space in the town, maintaining it could have a “positive knock-on effect” for Askeaton, proving a “catalyst” for regeneration locally.

One building in the town square was earmarked as suitable for an arts centre, which would provide space for exhibitions, workshops and events as well as having an upstairs residence for visiting artists.

Local councillor Kevin Sheahan was very enthusiastic about the proposed arts centre project. He called for the council to help give “a leg up” to get it off the ground and spoke of one building, on the market for around €120,000, as an “ideal location”.

However, independent councillor Emmett O’Brien expressed reservations about the idea, maintaining Cllr Sheahan, a local auctioneer, stood to gain from the sale of the property.

“I am very uncomfortable with it,” he told council members.

However, Cllr Sheahan explained that he would have to remove himself from any such financial arrangement if the sale was to go through and his sole role would be simply to introduce the purchaser to the vendor.

“A cup of coffee on the day, that’s all I want out of it,” he commented.

Fine Gael councillor Adam Teskey said that he felt Cllr Sheahan had handled his business in a very “transparent manner”.

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

Category: News