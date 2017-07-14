Some Highlights for Pride Limerick 2017

Pride 2017 will bring music and colour to the streets of Limerick this week … here are some events we are super excited about …

Horse Meat Disco

GAY clubbing institution Horse Meat Disco will headline this year’s night before Pride event at Mickey Martin’s Bar. Inspired by the halcyon days of New York nightlife of Mancuso’s Loft and The Paradise Garage, Horse Meat Disco has run a club in London for over 15 years, happening every Sunday at Eagle, Kennington Lane.

The resident DJs have a reputation for throwing fantastic parties with high quality disco sets. They describe their weekly clubnight as a queer party for everyone; homos and heteros, club kids, bears, fashionistas, naturists, guerilla drag queens and ladies who munch!

Horse Meat Disco broadcast weekly on Rinse FM and run regular parties all over the world including at Output, New York.

Expect a glittering disco ball of classics, italo disco, house and oddities when Horse Meat Disco bring their party to Mickey Martins Lane this Friday July 14 hosted by Madonna Lucia.

Pride Parade

THE LGBTQ Pride Parade is the highlight of the festival bringing colour, music, unity and celebration to the city. Happening from 2.30pm from City Hall up O’Connell Street returning via Henry Street. Followed by a showcase of local LGBT culture hosted by Shyanne O’Shea in the gardens of The Hunt Museum.

Climax Party

HEADLINING the Pride Climax Party will be X-Factor star Saara Aalto withLimerick singer/songwriter Doreen Grimes supporting. It is access all areas in Dolan’s Warehouse with DJs on every stage, DJ Ruth main floor, DJ Jules in the Kasbah and Saved by the 90’s in the Loft. Happening this Saturday July 15 hosted by Sheila Fitzpatrick and Madonna Lucia with performances from Dublin’s Paul Ryder and London’s Shyanne O’Shea.

