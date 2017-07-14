Win tickets to Townlands Carnival

WIN tickets for Townlands Carnival. Electro party crew and one of the best live acts on the circuit King Kong Company (pictured) have just been added to the bill along with Cork’s Lords of Strut who were recent Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists. There is a strong contingent of Limerick talent on the bill too led by Hermitage Green, Rubberbandits, Paddy Dennehy and Meadhbh O’Connor to name a few.

Townlands Carnival happens at Rusheen Farm Estate in Marcroom, Co Cork on July 21 -23.

Continue reading below...







Which county hosts Townlands Carnival?

Answers on a postcard to Entertainments Competitions, Limerick Post, 97 Henry St. Limerick OR email competitions@limerickpost.ie. Put TOWNLANDS in the subject line. Get your entries in by Monday July 17 Include your name, address and telephone number. Terms & Conditions apply.

Category: Entertainment