#Win tickets to Townlands Carnival

| July 14, 2017

WIN tickets for Townlands Carnival. Electro party crew and one of the best live acts on the circuit King Kong Company (pictured) have just been added to the bill along with Cork’s Lords of Strut who were recent Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists. There is a strong contingent of Limerick talent on the bill too led by Hermitage Green, Rubberbandits, Paddy Dennehy and Meadhbh O’Connor to name a few.

Townlands Carnival happens at Rusheen Farm Estate in Marcroom, Co Cork on July 21 -23.

Continue reading below...


Which county hosts Townlands Carnival?

Answers on a postcard to Entertainments Competitions, Limerick Post, 97 Henry St. Limerick OR email competitions@limerickpost.ie.  Put TOWNLANDS in the subject line. Get your entries in by Monday July 17 Include your name, address and telephone number. Terms & Conditions apply.

Category: Entertainment


Comments are closed.

Eric Fitzgerald

About the Author ()

Eric writes for the Entertainment Pages of Limerick Post Newspaper and edits the music blog www.musiclimerick.com where you can watch and listen to music happening in the city and beyond.
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close