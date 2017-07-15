Busy night for Limerick Fire Service

IT WAS a busy night for the crews of Limerick City fire and Rescue Service as they attended a river rescue, burst water mains and bin fires in the city.

While dealing with a separate call on Henry St at 7:15pm, Limerick Fire Service were alerted to a female late 20’s who had entered the river Shannon at the mud flats off the Condell rd near shannon bridge.

The Fire Service immediately dispatched three appliances along with its rescue boat – Fireswift.

A passerby threw her a ring buoy and the woman was rescued from the river by Fire Service Swift Water technicians and brought to UHL by HSE ambulance where her condition is not life threatening. Limerick Marine Search and Rescue were also alerted to the incident.

At 02:45am, the Fire Service dealt with a major water main burst (16″ main” on Bengal Terrace where nine houses were flooded in approx up to 3ft of water.

The Fire Service assisted council staff until 06:45

Several bin fires were also attended during the night, with Cappamore Fire Service called in to assist crews.

Category: News