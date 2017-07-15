No faker bakers at Limerick Youth Service – Trainees win big at inetnational competition

LIMERICK Youth Service trainees have proved they’re not faker bakers by collecting no less than eleven medals including five first places at the Alliance of Bakery Students and Trainees (ABST) annual conference in Alton Towers, England.

Trainees from the Limerick Youth Service Bakery Project on Henry Street joined their peers from across the globe at what is recognised as one of the major international events in the baking industry.

Trainee Albert Dowie won first prize in the Wright’s Trophy in the Dead Dough live competition with Jordan Walsh winning the Novices Cup for best swiss roll and Conor Cantillon taking the Best Coburg award for his bread loaf.

It was all smiles for Niamh McCarthy as she won the Best Plait for her London Bloomer and took the Bronze Medal in the Bakery Students and Confectionary Trophy category with her multi-flavoured and chocolate fondants.

Roxana Szabo won first prize in the 3D Dough Art Display for the second successive year, while she also took third prize in the Healthy Eating Innovation Awards.

Roxanne’s 3D piece was a house made of dough with the inside decorated with a fireplace, furniture and even crockery.

Meanwhile Stacey McCarthy won three medals finishing runner-up in the highly competitive British Society of Baking Trophy and third in the Novices Cup and Devon Rose Bowl respectively.

Not to be outdone, Paul O’Brien, Instructor with Limerick Youth Service Bakery Project finished third in the Horton Trophy with his London Bloomer which, for the uninitiated, is a loaf with twelve cuts.

‘The trainees should be extremely proud as they represented their families, friends, country and themselves with pride,’ said Paul.

‘They went above and beyond in preparing for this tournament and deserve all the success they get,’ added a very proud Paul who thanked his colleagues for all their support.

Category: Local News, News