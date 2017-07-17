Adare Manor chef advances in S.Pellegrino Young Chef competition

| July 17, 2017

 

MICHAEL Tweedie, head chef at Limerick’s Adare Manor Oak Room restaurant is amongst the ten UK and Ireland semi-finalists in the S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2018 Grand Finale.

The Limerick based head chef, who previously worked at Ballyfin and luxury hotels in Devon and Wiltshire, was selected with nine others from this region and joins the finalists from 21 regions in the worldwide competition that received applications from young chefs from over 90 different countries.

Michael’s dish of Duncannon Lobster, ravioli of scallop, lobster and basil, lightly spiced lobster bisque joined two others from Ireland; Killian Crowley, Chef de Partie, Aniar Restaurant, Galway and his Turbot, kohlrabi, sea purslane and Romuald Bukaty, Chef de Partie at The Clayton Hotel, Dublin Airport, Swords with a dish entitled, “Hey John Dory.”

Continue reading below...


Each young chef’s application and signature dish was evaluated by experts at the World’s Leading International Educational and Training Centre for Italian Cuisine, ALMA, in charge of the local finalist selection.

The experts of ALMA evaluated the applications in adherence to the five “Golden Rules”: ingredients, skill, genius, beauty and message.

The semi-finalists are now competing in six months of local challenges which will be judged by Chefs Angela Hartnett, Alyn Williams, Phil Howard and Mickael Viljanen who will form the UK and Ireland Jury for the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Local Competition 2017

See more on www.sanpellegrino.com and www.finedininglovers.com, t

Tags: , , , , ,

Category: News


Comments are closed.

Andrew Carey

About the Author ()

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news and business stories. Email andrew@limerickpost.ie
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close