Adare Manor chef advances in S.Pellegrino Young Chef competition

MICHAEL Tweedie, head chef at Limerick’s Adare Manor Oak Room restaurant is amongst the ten UK and Ireland semi-finalists in the S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2018 Grand Finale.

The Limerick based head chef, who previously worked at Ballyfin and luxury hotels in Devon and Wiltshire, was selected with nine others from this region and joins the finalists from 21 regions in the worldwide competition that received applications from young chefs from over 90 different countries.

Michael’s dish of Duncannon Lobster, ravioli of scallop, lobster and basil, lightly spiced lobster bisque joined two others from Ireland; Killian Crowley, Chef de Partie, Aniar Restaurant, Galway and his Turbot, kohlrabi, sea purslane and Romuald Bukaty, Chef de Partie at The Clayton Hotel, Dublin Airport, Swords with a dish entitled, “Hey John Dory.”

Continue reading below...







Each young chef’s application and signature dish was evaluated by experts at the World’s Leading International Educational and Training Centre for Italian Cuisine, ALMA, in charge of the local finalist selection.

The experts of ALMA evaluated the applications in adherence to the five “Golden Rules”: ingredients, skill, genius, beauty and message.

The semi-finalists are now competing in six months of local challenges which will be judged by Chefs Angela Hartnett, Alyn Williams, Phil Howard and Mickael Viljanen who will form the UK and Ireland Jury for the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Local Competition 2017

See more on www.sanpellegrino.com and www.finedininglovers.com, t

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News