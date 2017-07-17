Chambers welcome regional EU recognition as boost for AEC

THE work of the Atlantic Economic Corridor (AEC) which includes Limerick and the Mid West, will be boosted after the Northern and Western region of Ireland won the award to be one of the EU’s European Entrepreneurial Region for 2018.

That is according to the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring TD said, “The European Entrepreneurial Region is a project that rewards EU regions which show outstanding and innovative entrepreneurial policies, irrespective of their size or wealth.

“The announcement that the Northern and Western region of Ireland has won the award for 2018 is an exceptional achievement. Notwithstanding that it is a region which is geographically removed from the centre of Europe, the award demonstrates that in this modern era of global communications, geography is no barrier to entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and a “can-do” attitude.

Winning the European Entrepreneurial Region award for 2018 will also add impetus to the work which my Department is supporting to develop the concept of an Atlantic Economic Corridor as part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development.”

Continue reading below...







The European Entrepreneurial Region (EER) Award is an initiative of the EU’s Committee of the Regions. It identifies and rewards EU regions and cities with outstanding, future-oriented entrepreneurial strategies, regardless of their size, wealth or specific competences. The territories with the most credible, visible, forward-looking and promising political strategy are granted the label “European Entrepreneurial Region” for a specific year.

The Atlantic Economic Corridor (AEC) is a collaborative initiative, driven by business representatives and communities and supported by national and local government and State agencies. The Corridor stretches along the Western seaboard, from Kerry to Donegal.

The overarching objective of the AEC concept is to maximise the region’s assets and connect the economic hubs, clusters and catchments of the region to generate a value proposition of scale which will attract investment and support job creation and an improved quality of life for those who live in the region.

Both Limerick and Shannon Chamber have welcomed the win as it will further highlight the ongoing work of regional development and promotion.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Business