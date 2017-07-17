Monaleen GAA Club Lotto Results and Clubhouse Changes Announced

There was no winner of last week’s Monaleen GAA Club Lotto jackpot of €20,000 which was drawn on July 13. The numbers drawn were 13, 25, 28 and 36. The Quick Pick winners were D. Sheehan (Greenview Drive), G. O’Connell (c/o Club), P. Moloney (Glenroe GAA), P. Quinn/P. Maher (c/o) Club.

The jackpot has now reached its maximum allowed limit of €20,000 and it will remain at this level until a lucky winner carries off the big prize. Tickets can be purchased on a weekly basis from local shops and pubs and the draw is held every Thursday night at the club at 10 pm.

The club has also announced that they are undertaking a number of works to the clubhouse and the driveway during the month of August. All electrics in the clubhouse will be rewired and upgraded, with electrical systems including the fire alarm and burglar alarm also being upgraded.

Continue reading below...







The driveway will be widened, and a full tarmacadam surface will be applied to the driveway and car park, with new lighting also being installed, and car park spaces being marked out.

The entrance gate will not be widened in the interest of pedestrian and vehicle safety as it serves to slow down traffic on entry and exit.

There will be some disruption to club members during the works; however, they have been timed to occur when the club is relatively quiet.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Gaa, Sport