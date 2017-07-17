Old Christians GAA Suffers Second Straight Loss to St Patricks

Old Christians GAA suffered their second straight defeat last Saturday night in Claughan when they played St Patricks’ GAA in the Junior A City Championship.

St Patricks looked very strong in the first half, laying the foundations for a win with what was their best half of hurling so far this year, the highlight being a wonderful individual goal scored by Calvin Moran.

After a lacklustre first half, Old Christians appeared to come out of the half with a new attitude, having more possession and creating more chances than they did in the first. Two well-taken goals late in the game from Kevin Howard and Jon Hanrahan put a dent in the lead but some strong defending from St Pats kept the Christians at bay to close the game out with a final score of St Patricks 2-17 Old Christians 3-8.

St Patricks: David Geary, Jack Greenwood, Gearoid Phelan, Tony Quigley, Anthony Kett, Wayne Cronin, Jack Doyle, Kevin Maher, Keelan Stephenson, Brendan Mullins, Niall Phelan, Michael Geary, Gavin Mullins, Jason Mullins, Calvin Moran

Old Christians: Jack Banks, Liam Byrnes, Conor Madden, Ronan Carroll, Roy Hartigan, Dara Long, Jon Hanrahan, Kevin Howard, Daran O Sullivan, Stephen Barry, Cyril Maher, Edward Byrnes, Ken Byrnes, Dylan Lyons, Thomas Byrnes.

Category: Fixtures, Gaa, Hurling, Sport