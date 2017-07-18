#BREAKING Car rolls from car park plunging on to Kilkee steps

| July 18, 2017

EMERGENCY services are attending an incident in Kilkee where a car has ended up on the steps of the County Clare seaside resort popular with many Limerick families.

It is understood that the incident occurred sometime after 3pm this Tuesday when the car rolled from the car park, over a small green area before plunging down on to the steps of the beach where families and sunbathers lay.

It ended up precariously lodged on the rocks below after holiday makers fled the runaway car.

Images posted on twitter under the hashtag #kilkee show the black saloon car strewn across the steps and rocks with many onlookers aghast at initial reports of no one being injured.

Emergency Paramedics are on the scene, as well as gardai, and a plan to make the area safe is being put in place.

It is not known how the car managed to end up on the steps but and investigation will be launched it is understood.

Dan Mooney @danielmoonbags posted this image on twitter earlier

 

 

