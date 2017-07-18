Dundons moved to Mountjoy segregation unit over cell contraband find

NOTORIOUS killers Wayne and Dessie Dundon have been segregated and moved from Portlaoise Prison to the Challenging Behaviour Unit (CBU) of Mountjoy Prison as punishment for non-cooperation and accumulating contraband while they serve life for separate murders.

Both notorious gangland criminals, who raged terror in Limerick during the years of the bitter feud, were removed by the Governor of the country’s only maximum security prison in Portlaoise.

Wayne Dundon, who was jailed for life for the murder of Roy Collins, was caught with phones, steroids, weapons, syringes and SIM cards in his cell. Wifi dongles were also found in the wing he was housed.

The 39-year-old killer is now in Mountjoy’s C-Wing under 24-hour supervision having been removed from Portlaoise where he was with his killer brothers John and Dessie.

When officers searched Wayne Dundon’s cell, he deliberately defecated on himself in a bid to hide the contraband that he had acquired.

Earlier this year Wayne Dundon lodged an appeal against the murder conviction.

The Dundons had been segregated in their own wing in a bid to ease tensions in the prison system but Wayne’s level of accumulated contraband reached a height where he had WIFI dongles around parts of the prison which he used to communicate with the outside world.

Last week, Wayne and Dessie were served with P19 reports for their indiscipline and the moves sparked threats to prison staff and violent reactions.

The decision to move the Dundons has sparked a 40-day punishment regime for Wayne and Dessie.

Wayne Dundon is serving a life sentence for his role in the 2009 murder of innocent businessman Roy Collins in Limerick.

From his prison cell, Wayne Dundon ordered James Dillon to go and kill Roy Collins.

Nathan Killeen was the getaway driver and all three are now serving life.

Dessie Dundon is serving life for the 2003 killing of Kieran Keane after he was lured to a meeting before being abducted and killed.

John Dundon is serving a life sentence for his part in the murder of another innocent man in 2008, Shane Geoghegan.

