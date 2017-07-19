LOCAL Councils across Ireland, including Limerick Council, have been requested to carry out fire safety reviews on all multi-storey social housing blocks following the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in London.

Following the tragedy, the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy has requested that all local authorities review their multi-storey social housing buildings to ensure that they are meeting their statutory obligations with regards to Fire Safety with the emphasis on life safety.

While the exact circumstances surrounding the Grenfell fire have yet to be established, any information that emerges on contributing factors will be used as part of a ‘lessons learnt approach’ to improving fire safety standards and approaches in this country.

Michael Ryan, Chief Fire Officer, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service said, “As directed by government, Limerick City and County Council will be reviewing all multi-storey social housing buildings to ensure compliance, while I’m reminding all building owners, management companies, leasers and occupiers of the requirements and obligations under fire legislation.”

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government’s “Guide to Fire Safety in Flats, Bedsits and Apartments” addresses the protection of life from fire in existing flats and buildings containing flats and provides guidance for a person having control of a building across a number of areas, including management of fire safety; means of escape, including fire detection and alarm; structural precautions.

Labour Housing Spokesperson, Jan O’Sullivan TD, has said that an independent inspectorate with the power to examine homes under construction is needed, to ensure proper safety standards in the new build.

Deputy O’Sullivan made the comments ahead of a debate on a motion on building standards in the Dáil, saying, “The horrific fire in Grenfell Tower, London is the starkest of reminders of how lives can be lost because standards are ignored.”

The Labour TD added the need to establish an independent Inspectorate “along the lines of the EPA or the Food Safety Authority”.

