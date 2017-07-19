Limerick Dragons Breast Cancer Survivor support group

The Limerick Dragons are a new support group for breast cancer survivors and friends, a cancer support group, with a difference.

Many people need help with side effects post treatment (joint pain from medication, depression, fear of recurrence, weight gain through menopause with hormone treatments and lethargy etc.).

“The group was primarily set up for breast cancer survivors, but we would be delighted if survivors of other forms of cancer wish to get fit with us and use our support network,” said the Limerick Dragons.

The Limerick Dragons’ goals include improving fitness and weight control; gaining mental strength and reassurance from the group; increased positivity in members’ outlook and camaraderie by being part of a team; decreasing the chance of recurrence through exercise and awareness of other risk factors; and limiting side effects from post treatment.

Through Water based activities including dragon boat racing, riverside walks, Nordic walking and Aquasports to encourage others undergoing treatment coming through to see a way forward by becoming active and to connect with other survivors through fun physical activities.

The group meet several times a week for walking and are currently raising funds to buy a boat. “We are all at different levels of fitness and the group walk in sections according to ability,” said the group.

Canadian doctor Don McKenzie has endorsed this form of excercise as very beneficial to breast cancer survivors as the repetitive nature of rowing has been proven to help with prevention of lymphedema.

To help raise funds for the boat, Limerick Dragons are holding a one day sale of pre loved items, ladies, men’s and children’s clothing at the Clayton hotel on Sunday July 23rd.

Stalls will be present from private traders including sweet trees, vintage jewellery and clothing.

Handmade crafts, handmade candles and handmade silver jewellery; a fabulous artisan cake stall; as well as beauty and health products on offer. The day will have many other stalls on the day with a fashion show also taking place.

Afternoon tea can be booked by calling Alice on 0872204821 at €20

The Limerick Dragons Breast Cancer Survivor support group Gala fundraiser will take place in the Clayton Hotel, Limerick on Sunday, July 21.

