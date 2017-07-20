Asbestos contamination concern over Moyross houses.

FEARS that Moyross residents could be at risk from exposure to asbestos in their homes have been raised as surveyors start taking air samples from local houses.

City West councillor, James Collins (FF) said that concerned residents contacted him on Wednesday, having spoken to workers involved in a survey in connection with refurbishments in the council-owned properties in Moyross.

But the local authority has said there is no current danger.

Residents told Cllr Collins that workers were testing for asbestos.

“It seems there may be asbestos inside the houses – that’s where the testing is going on. It can be in presses and other places and, if it gets scratched, it can become airborne, which is highly dangerous,” he told the Limerick Post.

“It’s reported these houses had an asbestos assessment survey carried out in 2014 which highlighted asbestos within the houses.

“The occupants of the houses were not warned by the local authority that they were living with asbestos .

Why has no action been taken before now?” he asked.

“I’m also concerned for any council workers who may have been in the homes doing refurbishments without knowing there might be a danger there,” he said.

He is also demanding answers about how the council plans to remove the asbestos, which, he understands, is to be moved in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the council said that “tests have been carried out this week on more than 30 homes in College Avenue by industry specialists and no health risks were detected.

She said that Limerick City and County Council is engaged in the preliminary stage for upcoming refurbishment works on houses in College Avenue, Moyross.

“This stage includes initial air tests as recommended practice in preparation for the commencement of the works”.

Asbestos was commonly used until 1999 in building materials, mainly for insulation and fireproofing, across the Irish construction industry. Virtually all buildings constructed before 2000, contain some asbestos material, according to the council.

“While there is no risk from contained asbestos, Limerick City and County Council has begun the air tests, which will conclude by the end of this week at College Avenue. This is a recommended practice prior to the removal of the asbestos.

“Furthermore, a specialist asbestos survey carried out in 2016 confirmed, as anticipated, the presence of asbestos in the homes, with a recommendation that any potential risk material should be removed or managed when refurbishment works are being carried out.

“In event that these current tests continue to confirm no risks associated with asbestos in the homes, Limerick City and County Council still intends to carry out remedial works that will be completed over a couple of days, to remove asbestos where appropriate from any individual houses, purely as a precautionary measure”.

The spokesperson added that the HSE has been contacted in relation to the matter and the advice to householders, who are being engaged with, is that there is no public health risk.

