Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Thunder Gun Express and Lightening Revolver.Pic: Gareth Williams
IT HAS evolved over the years from a small sporting event to an internationally renowned festival of sport, music and food. Now in its 16th year the Pig ’n’ Porter festival was back with a huge line up of events.
Ireland’s biggest and most popular Tag Rugby Festival kicked off last Thursday hosted by Old Crescent RFC in association with Rugby Travel Ireland and TagRugby.ie (ITRA). It ran right through to Saturday night with a host of events taking place.
Over 120 teams from all over Ireland, the UK, France and even as far as Australia took part with former Munster, Ireland and Lions player Alan Quinlan hosting the event.
There were other highlights for the thousands of people descending here to look forward to this year including the first Limerick Summer Music event in Rossbrien Marquee on Old Crescent grounds. Ticket holders enjoyed incredible musicianship from violin virtuosos Vladimir and Anton, with support from talented Limerick musician/ songwriter Emma Langford and Peter Henegan on bass.
While 120 teams of men and women competed at Old Crescent RFC and the University of Limerick at various levels, there was much to involve and entertain, including the popular Monster BBQ and live music courtesy of 2FM’s Will Leahy.
Continue reading below...
Catriona Tierney
catriona@limerickpost.ie
Visit the Limerick Post Socials section for similar stories.
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were The Sharks, UCD.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Maire and Ger Buckley, Ahane.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Olga, Aleks, Alicia and Pat Reddan, Raheen.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Niamh Toland, Monaleen, Rosemarie Casserly, Ballyneety and Deirdre O’ Dwyer, South Circular Road.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were All Grab and No Tag and Taggy Islanders.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Fionn Casserly, Ballyneety and Bryan Toland, Monaleen.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Thunder Gun Express and Lightening Revolver.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Meghan McSweeney, Hanna Byrne, LRC and Killian Breen, Rabbitohs.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Alfie (15 months) and Felix Jones, Castleconnell.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC was Daniel Barrett, Tag that Phat Ass.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Chloe Halpenny, KPMG Extreme Banter and Emily Breen, Rossbrien.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Ciara Brennan, Shaena Cohen and Goretti Ferguson, Happy Food.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Natalia Weitzel, Breeda MacEoin and Orla McKenna, Twebels.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival. Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were The Oztag Crocs in action against The Rabbitohs.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were The Munster Warriors in action against The Broadlake Exiles.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Senator Maria Byrne, Brian Nolan, Old Crescent and Cllr. Elenora Hogan.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
A general view of the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Premier Cup Finalists Oztag Crocs and The Superfreaks.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Rory Collins, Crecora, Tim Duggan, President Old Crescent RFC and Kevin Doyle, Monaleen.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Rory Cunningham, Castletroy and Niall O’ Brien, Gouldavoher.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Larry Hanly, Boher, Patrick Keane, Ballyneety and Peter Liston, Rossbrien.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Jacques O’ Neill and Darragh O’ Brien, Castletroy.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Claire Wallace, Bruff, Marina O’ Sullivan, Abbeyfeale and Michael Carroll, Rochestown.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Dee Cahill and Sarah Warren, Parteen.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Rachel Keyes, Crecora, Isabelle O’ Mara, Granagh, Eimear Dwan, Neenagh and Shirley O’ Brien, Ballyneety.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Bob Sweeney, Lisnagry, Gillian Kelly, Castleconnell and Aisling Tighe, Golf Links Road.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were Monica Convey, Leitrim, Emer Byrne, Wicklow and Imelda Lawless, Galway.Pic: Gareth Williams
-
-
Attending the Pig n Porter at Old Crescent RFC were John Nash and Gareth Phelan, Dublin.Pic: Gareth Williams
Tags: after dark, photo, Pig 'n' Porter, social
Category: Photos, Social