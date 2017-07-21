Limerick After Dark – Pig n Porter festival

IT HAS evolved over the years from a small sporting event to an internationally renowned festival of sport, music and food. Now in its 16th year the Pig ’n’ Porter festival was back with a huge line up of events.

Ireland’s biggest and most popular Tag Rugby Festival kicked off last Thursday hosted by Old Crescent RFC in association with Rugby Travel Ireland and TagRugby.ie (ITRA). It ran right through to Saturday night with a host of events taking place.

Over 120 teams from all over Ireland, the UK, France and even as far as Australia took part with former Munster, Ireland and Lions player Alan Quinlan hosting the event.

There were other highlights for the thousands of people descending here to look forward to this year including the first Limerick Summer Music event in Rossbrien Marquee on Old Crescent grounds. Ticket holders enjoyed incredible musicianship from violin virtuosos Vladimir and Anton, with support from talented Limerick musician/ songwriter Emma Langford and Peter Henegan on bass.

While 120 teams of men and women competed at Old Crescent RFC and the University of Limerick at various levels, there was much to involve and entertain, including the popular Monster BBQ and live music courtesy of 2FM’s Will Leahy.

Continue reading below...







Catriona Tierney

catriona@limerickpost.ie

Visit the Limerick Post Socials section for similar stories.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Photos, Social