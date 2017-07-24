Limerick FC Draw Cobh Ramblers in Opening Round of FAI Cup

Limerick FC will face a trip to First Division side Cobh Ramblers in the opening round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup, with the tie to be played on the weekend ending Sunday, August 13.

The Last-32 game – which will likely kick-off on the Saturday evening, will be played to a finish as the first and second stages of this year’s competition will go to extra-time and penalties if required. No replays will take place.

Neil McDonald’s side will travel to Coleman Park in a tough fixture against Stephen Henderson’s young team who will be focusing on a cup run following defeat to runaway First Division leaders Waterford United at the weekend.

Following Limerick’s inconsistent form in the league in their quest for European football next season, McDonald has stated the importance of the cup which could also provide a pathway to prestigious Europa League qualification.

“It is a massive competition and one I would like to do well in. We will give them every respect. We will be going with a very strong team to go and try and win the game,” said McDonald.

All ties are set to take place on the weekend ending Sunday, August 13 with dates and times to be confirmed in due course.

Full Draw:

Waterford v Shelbourne

Bluebell United v Sheriff YC

Cobh Ramblers v Limerick FC

Longford Town v Sligo Rovers

Bray Wanderers v Cork City

Dundalk v Derry City

Portmarnock v Saint Patrick’s Athletic

Wexford v Crumlin United

Finn Harps v Bohemians

Cabinteely v UCD

Shamrock Rovers v Glenville

Cobh Wanderers v Killarney Celtic

Bangor Celtic v Everton

Ballincollig v Athlone Town

Evergreen v Drogheda United

Killester United v Galway United

