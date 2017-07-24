Male pedestrian (40) killed in Limerick overnight

July 24, 2017
The fatal accident happened on Kileely Road in Limerick

WITNESSES to a fatal car crash in Limerick are being sought by Gardai this Monday after a pedestrian was killed on the northside of the city.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday night, a 40-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a car on the Kileely Road in Thomondgate.

Emergency Services were called to the scene and the man received treatment before being brought to the University Hospital Limerick but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai closed the road for a number of hours while forensic collision investigators assessed the scene, but on Monday morning, the road reopened in both directions.

The driver, aged in his 20s was uninjured.

Gardai in Mayorstone are investigating and have appealed for witnesses.

