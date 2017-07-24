Planning refused for Patricia’s new home in Limerick

| July 24, 2017
Patricia Ingle and her family pictured outside the High Cout in Dublin after she was awarded more than €10m after contracting a rare disease. Image by Courtpix

Patricia Ingle and her family pictured outside the High Cout in Dublin after she was awarded more than €10m after contracting a rare disease. Image by Courtpix

A LIMERICK woman who was awarded more than €10 million in compensation after she contracted a rare disease that left her paralysed and brain damaged, has had her plans to build a new house refused by An Bord Pleanála.

Patricia Ingle (28) originally from Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, received €10.6 million in a personal injuries case at the High Court. In 2008, she was working in the Limerick Petmania store when she fell ill and was hospitalised for almost three years.

In a High Court personal injuries case, Ms Ingle claimed that she was not trained in how to handle particular pets and animals and subsequently contracted a rare disease as a result of inhaling dust from the faeces of a cockateil.

Last week, Ms ingle was awarded a further €3m payout for her ongoing care following the case where she sued Petmania Ltd, Jetland Retail Park, Ennis Road and the HSE.

Continue reading below...


However, her plans to build a six-bedroom home on a 3.7-hectare site at Five Cross Road, Farnane, Murroe, were refused by An Bord Pleanála following a single objection.

The plans were initially approved by Limerick City and County Council in November of 2016, but the decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The single storey property would have allowed her receive 24-hour care and allow space for a nurse and a health-care assistant to stay overnight.

CBA Architecture, who designed and sought planning for the property urged planners to recognise “Patricia’s unique and self-evident needs”.

Tags: , ,

Category: News


Comments are closed.

Andrew Carey

About the Author ()

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news and business stories. Email andrew@limerickpost.ie
«

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close