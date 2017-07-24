Planning refused for Patricia’s new home in Limerick

A LIMERICK woman who was awarded more than €10 million in compensation after she contracted a rare disease that left her paralysed and brain damaged, has had her plans to build a new house refused by An Bord Pleanála.

Patricia Ingle (28) originally from Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, received €10.6 million in a personal injuries case at the High Court. In 2008, she was working in the Limerick Petmania store when she fell ill and was hospitalised for almost three years.

In a High Court personal injuries case, Ms Ingle claimed that she was not trained in how to handle particular pets and animals and subsequently contracted a rare disease as a result of inhaling dust from the faeces of a cockateil.

Last week, Ms ingle was awarded a further €3m payout for her ongoing care following the case where she sued Petmania Ltd, Jetland Retail Park, Ennis Road and the HSE.

However, her plans to build a six-bedroom home on a 3.7-hectare site at Five Cross Road, Farnane, Murroe, were refused by An Bord Pleanála following a single objection.

The plans were initially approved by Limerick City and County Council in November of 2016, but the decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The single storey property would have allowed her receive 24-hour care and allow space for a nurse and a health-care assistant to stay overnight.

CBA Architecture, who designed and sought planning for the property urged planners to recognise “Patricia’s unique and self-evident needs”.

