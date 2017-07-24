Wrongful death suit filed as Corbett murder trial begins in US

THE BROTHER in law of Jason Corbett has filed a wrongful death civil law suit in the US against Molly Martens (34) and her father retired FBI agent Thomas Martens (67), who both deny the criminal charge of second degree murder.

News of the wrongful death civil suit emerges following a week-long process of jury selection where 12 jurors and two alternates have been sworn from a pool of 143 to hear the evidence in the case that has divided many across the Atlantic.

39-year-old Limerick man and father of two Jason Corbett was bludgeoned to death in his home at 160 Panther Court in the Meadowlands, Winston Salem, Davidson County, North Carolina

Mr Corbett’s second wife and US father-in-law have claimed that the killing was in self defence.

Molly Martens married the Janesboro man after his first wife Mags and mother to children Jack and Sarah, died tragically following an asthma attack in 2006.

The US au-pair turned model had a relationship with Jason before he moved to the US with his work and later married.

However, Jason was killed in his home on August 3, 2015.

Molly and Thomas Martens were charged with the second degree murder of the Limerick man and the trial evidence opened this week in Lexington.

Davidson Superior Court will host the jury and Judge David Lee will preside.

Unlike in Ireland, the majority verdict of 10/2 or 11/1 is not available to the US jury who must reach a unanimous decision following the evidence.

During the lengthy trial, the jury of nine women and three men were told that they would be shown “gory” pictures of the scene at Mr Corbett’s home where he was killed.

An autopsy found that Jason Corbett died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head after being hit with a baseball bat and paving slab.

Thomas Martens and his daughter Molly claim they acted in self defence and the defence of others.

This is being contested by prosecutors for the US state who say that inconsistencies exist in the Martens’ version of events and claim the use of force was excessive.

The trial is expected to hear from two of Molly Martens’ three brothers who are listed as potential witnesses to testify about their sister’s relationship with her late husband.

Detective Wanda Thompson is the lead investigator in the case and will address the court for the prosecution.

