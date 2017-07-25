Book launch by anti-war activist Margaretta D’Arcy

‘TELL Them Everything’, a book by activist and author Margaretta D’Arcy, is launched today Tuesday 25 at 1pm in CB1 Gallery, 51A O’Connell Street.

It’s part of the ‘War-Torn Children’ exhibition addressing the issues and challenges facing children of war and those displaced.

Scholar Laura Agular will be in conversation with the writer and activist.

D’Arcy made local headlines mid-2014 when while jailed here for trespassing offences in Shannon Airport to draw attention to American army flights for alleged rendition, she was visited by Sabina Higgins, wife to Uachtaráin na hÉireann. The 83 year-old activist, a friend of Mrs Higgins, was dubbed ‘Guantanamo Granny’.

‘Tell Them Everything’ recounts Darcy’s time in Armagh Gaol in the 1980s and the women political prisoners there: “The book, which was first launched in the 1980s, shows how a grassroots women’s group in West Belfast shamed the male dominated Republican movement into acknowledging them.”

Performer, writer, director and political activist, Margaretta D’Arcy has worked in theatre from the age of 15, first as actor and then as playwright. Over the years her activism has taken many forms, from anti-nuclear campaigns to the H-Block protests in Armagh.

Category: Arts, Lifestyle