#BREAKING Rescue operation underway at Irish Cement after worker fall

| July 25, 2017

The incident occurred at Irish Cement in Limerick

A MAJOR rescue operation is underway at the Irish Cement Factory after a worker fell on scaffolding at the Dock Road based facility in Limerick this Tuesday morning.

Four units from Limerick city and county Fire and Rescue service were alerted shortly after 10am this Tuesday and are attending the scene along with Emergency Paramedics.

Crews are currently devising a plan on the rescue the man who fell near one of the large silos.

Firefighters have a rope rescue team on site and are commencing the removal of the injured man.

Two cranes are at the scene at Irish Cement in Limerick

Two cranes are also at the site to assist with the removal

Gardai are investigating.

