Limerick’s €85,000 from Arts Council for policy and project development

THE Arts Council has awarded €65,200 to Limerick City and County Council to deliver a unique and ambitious youth programme called ‘the Autonomy Project‘.

Limerick will also benefit from €20,000 to commission an Indecon report, along with Kildare, Leitrim and Fingal County Councils.

This represents a strategic intention by the local authority partners to examine their work practices and better understand their changing roles, inform future policy development and meet future needs.

The Arts Council confirmed the award as part of their ‘Invitation to Collaboration’ scheme aimed at Local Authorities, which promotes unique collaborations through working better together and promoting access to and engagement with the arts.

The Autonomy Project is a multi-disciplinary youth programme, led by Lisa McLoughlin and focusing on tolerance and action through art.

It is responding to a global resurgence in art and youth activism providing an important platform to explore how young people can express themselves in issues such as gender orientation, activism and social justice.

The project will be delivered through existing groups such as Limerick Youth Theatre, Dance Limerick, Music Generation and GOSHH culminating with week long performance / installation and symposium with international contributors on art and autonomy in UL led by Dr Niamh Nic Ghabhann.

