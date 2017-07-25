The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Limerick and Limerick City and County Council have announced sponsorship of a Limerick Food Experience at this year’s Cappamore Show.

The Cappamore Show now in its 63rd year takes place on Saturday, August 19. The show boasts more than 60 trade stalls, show jumping, cattle and horse competition, cookery craft and art competitions as well as side shows.

This year the Cappamore show will offer plenty more to see and do and now to sample and taste.

Noel Gleeson, Vice President of the Cappamore Show Committee said, “Limerick has always been synonymous with great food. It is an excellent addition to the Cappamore Show to have this food showcase and one which we know will delight visitors to the show.”

The Limerick Food Experience marquee will showcase Limerick’s best quality food and drink with almost 20 food producers already registered. There will be two cookery demonstrations from Tom Flavin Executive Chef, Limerick Strand Hotel and a second from celebrity chef Edward Hayden.

Eamon Ryan, Head of Enterprise LEO Limerick said, “Our participation in the show is also a pivotal aspect of the Limerick Food Strategy which was published in 2016 – one of the key recommendations of which was to run a food showcase event.”

