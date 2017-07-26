Crescent SC gets second wave of planning approved

A SECOND expansion of the Crescent Shopping Centre, in as many years, has been approved by local authority planners this week in Limerick.

Last year, and addition of 1,750sqm of retail space was approved and this week, an additional 250sqm was approved to be added.

Concerns had been aired that the increase in retail size would thrust the shopping centre into becoming a replacement for Limerick city centre but the approval has been given with three conditions attached.

The changes to last year’s planning will see amendments to plans for the City Mall area of the centre.

One of the conditions of the newly granted planning includes that developer pays the local council €11,800 for supporting infrastructure.

