Five Limerick players named in Ireland World Cup squad

| July 26, 2017

LIMERICK rugby will be well represented at next month’s Women’s Rugby World Cup with five Limerick players named in the 28 woman squad.

Fullback Niamh Briggs will captain the side alongside backs Nicole Cronin, Eimear Considine, and forwards Ciara Griffin, and Anna Caplice.

UL Bohemian’s Eimear Considine who is one of five Limerick players in the Irish squad for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Photo: Sportsfile

All five players are currently playing with UL Bohemians and scrum-half Nicole Cronin is the only uncapped member of the squad and is one of a number of players in the squad with Rugby Sevens experience.

Head Coach Tom Tierney said: “The opportunity to play in a World Cup on home soil is a once in a life time opportunity, and while we are in a tough pool, I am sure the players will rise to the occasion in front of their home fans.”

Ireland will face Australia in the competition’s opening game on August 9, and will go on to Japan and France on August 13 and 17 in the UCD Bowl.

