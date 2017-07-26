‘Heart of Gold’ Michael to be laid to rest after Limerick accident

THE Limerick man tragically killed last Sunday night when he was knocked down on the Northside of the city will be laid to rest later this week as family remember him for having a “heart of gold”.

Michael McNamara was walking home from his brother’s house when he was struck by a car on the Kileely Road in Thomondgate.

The 40-year-old father of one originally from Moyross but with an address on Monabraher Road, Ballynanty died later in hospital despite the efforts of paramedics and those who tended to him at the scene.

The driver of the car, aged in his 20s, was unhurt in the accident.

The single vehicle accident happened near St Lelia’s Church where Mr McNamara’s requiem Mass will take place this Friday at 11am.

Michael’s brother Christy, said that the father of one had left his house moments before he was struck by the 2007 registered black BMW car.

Continue reading below...







“He was with me here in the house earlier on the night, playing darts. He went away, and then I was called down to the road by a neighbour. I went down there and he was lying on the ground,” Christy McNamara told the Irish Sun.

“He had a heart of gold, you couldn’t meet nicer,” he added.

Mr McNamara is survived by his parents Pauline and Paddy; daughter Kellie; sisters Denise and Tanya and brothers Christy and Darren.

Gardai forensic collision investigators assessed the scene and Gardai in Mayorstone have appealed for witnesses.

See more local news here

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News