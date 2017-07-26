Win The Sopranos full series boxset

| July 26, 2017

A huge ratings success in the early 2000s, the HBO series frequently attracted larger audiences than most popular network shows of the time. The Sopranos is still one of the best loved TV series and perfect for a boxset binge Bank Holiday weekend.

All six seasons are featured. The American crime drama series focuses on  New Jersey-based mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and his close-knit family. Thank you to Golden Discs in Limerick for providing this prize.

In what state is The Sopranos based?

Answers on a postcard to Entertainments Competitions, Limerick Post, 97 Henry St. Limerick OR email competitions@limerickpost.ie.

Put SOP in the subject line. Get your entries in by Monday July 31 and include your name, address and telephone number. Terms & conditions apply.

