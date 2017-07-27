Lunchtime music and poetry

A PRELUDE by local musicians will settle poetry lovers into another free gig at the mighty Hunt Museum on Friday July 28 – we are asked to be in our seat by 12.55pm at the latest.

This lunch date will close the poetry reading series for July 2017. Ruth Marshall and Dr Eoin Devereaux are presenting their work.

Described as a professor by day, Devereaux is a writer of short stories, flash fiction and poetry. O’Brien Press published his story ‘Mrs Flood’ in 2014.

The Clare based Ruth Marshall is a Scottish poet, storyteller and author who finds inspiration in nature and sees poetry as medicine for the soul. She runs creativity and transformation workshops and is well published in anthologies..

