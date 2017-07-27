Pepper’s Shannon recruitment is not to be sneezed at

| July 27, 2017

 

The offices of Pepper Shannon - (pic from M2 Office)

The offices of Pepper Ireland in Shannon – (pic from M2 Office)

PEPPER Ireland has confirmed that it is in the process of recruiting 35 new employees at its financial services operation in Shannon.

They are on the lookout for graduates and experienced professionals, with open roles in areas such as client relationship management, lending, credit servicing and administration.

The latest round of recruitment comes on the back of several new contracts and continued growth in Pepper’s residential and commercial loan portfolios.

Head of HR at Pepper Ireland, Orla McCarthy, said they had been steadily growing employee numbers since they established operations in Shannon almost five years ago.

“The majority of our employees are based in Shannon and whether people are already locally based, or looking to move to the region, we can offer a rewarding career and the opportunity to be part of a dynamic, progressive international brand,” she said.

Pepper currently employs approximately 400 people across its sites in Shannon and Dublin and new recruits are set to benefit from the company’s employee learning and development programmes which have been shortlisted for the IITD Training Awards in the Best Learning and Development Organisations category.

Pepper Ireland specialises in lending, advisory and loan Servicing. Its lending division – trading as Pepper Money – has been offering a range of residential mortgage options in the Irish market since 2016, and most recently began offering commercial mortgages.

Pepper Asset Servicing is the trading name for the company’s loan servicing division where it manages diversified loan portfolios on behalf of Irish and international financial institutions.

