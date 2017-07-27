Picture that – wedding bells at Showtime Cinemas

| July 27, 2017

 

Edel and Frank Hogan, accompanied by their wedding party, at their post-wedding date in Limerick’s Showtime Cinemas.
Photo: Darren Kirwan Photography

IN November 2015, Edel and Frank Hogan went on their first date.

Limerick’s Showtime Cinemas was the venue and although ‘Interstellar’, the film that was playing that night, mightn’t be regarded as a top romantic movie, it was the start of a truly stellar relationship.

The magic of the movies must have really worked as they were soon engaged, followed by their wedding on July 7.

In fact, the science fiction epic that was playing on their first date led to another appointment that was quite simply, out of this world!

To mark their first special date, the newly-weds returned to Showtime Cinemas for their wedding pictures.

Sam, Liz and the Showtime team pulled out all the stops to make sure that they had another great set of memories to add to their collection!

Showtime head of marketing Sam Sparrow said they loved the fact that Edel and Frank had their first date and found love at the cinema.

“We really enjoy being part of the Limerick community and we love to work with all different groups to offer them unique and memorable experiences.

“We are always looking for ways to reach out to our customers and ensure that their experiences with us are memorable, be it something as unusual as wedding photographs, or by showing Live Events performances, like our recent Andre Rieu concerts,” he explained.

Showtime Cinemas offers a wide programme of live events throughout the year. For more details contact sam.sparrow@showtimecinemas.ie.

Andrew Carey

About the Author ()

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news and business stories. Email andrew@limerickpost.ie
