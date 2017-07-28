Limerick chef through to international S Pellegrino finals

LIMERICK chef Michael Tweedie has been selected as one of the ten best chefs in Ireland and the UK to make it to the finals stages of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2018 Grand Finale.

While the final may still be some way off, the Adare Manor based culinary creator is a step closer to the international finals.

Michael joins two other Irish chefs with seven UK based chefs.

Andrea Sinigaglia, General Manager of ALMA, judges for the finals, said “having to select only ten semi-finalists for each region when you are presented with so many fantastic candidates is not at all easy.

“It is also our responsibility to guide the candidates in such a way that makes the competition both realistic and educational. The S.Pellegrino Young Chef competition is not only a chance to emerge as a new talent, but also an opportunity to meet other young chefs from around the world and exchange ideas”.

From June to December 2017 the finalists of each area will compete in local challenges. Each region will have a jury composed of leading independent chefs, who will judge the semi-finalists’ signature dishes and select the best one, based upon the five Golden Rules.

The local jury for Ireland and the UK will be made up of Angela Hartnett, Alyn Williams, Philip Howard and Mickael Viljanen, with the local final being held in London on Wednesday October 4.

By the end of December this year, 21 Young Chefs from around the globe will be announced as the official finalists of the international Young Chef competition and will progress to the Grand Finale held in Milan in June 2018.

Each finalist will be assigned a “Mentor Chef, who will be a member of their regional jury. They will offer them guidance on how to improve their signature dishes and support them in their preparation for the international finals.

