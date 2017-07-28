Ripplecom wins Glanbia broadband contract

LIMERICK-based rural telecoms company Ripplecom has won a major new contract to supply broadband to Glanbia Agribusiness.

The contract will see Ripplecom provide high quality data broadband connectivity to 55 Glanbia Agribusiness sites around Ireland. Each will be using the high-speed broadband to support Glanbia’s move to a fully centralised point of sale (POS) system.

It follows a €1.2 million investment that enables Ripplecom to provide a broader range of telecoms solutions to Irish businesses. These include broadband, voice, cyber security and customer-specific IT services.

From its headquarters in Raheen, Ripplecom provides these services across a multitude of access technologies including fibre, wireless and copper-based infrastructure. It has 4,00 domestic customers and 2,000 business customers across 26 counties including Munster Joinery, the Barry Group in Mallow and the Department of Education and Skills.

The company’s national consumer channel manager Anne-Marie Wilkinson said they were delighted to have won this new business with Glanbia Agribusiness. The three-year deal will allow Glanbia to roll-out their cloud-based centralised point of sale system throughout their network.

“Ripplecom specialises in providing optimal connectivity, telephony, and security solutions to multi-site organisations and standalone operations at an affordable price. Thanks to ongoing investment in and development of our network, we are perfectly placed to provide this kind of multi-site high-speed broadband solution,” she concluded.

