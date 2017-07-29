Limerick Jazz in the running for Best Festival

GOING into its sixth international festival the weekend of Culture Night September 21-24, Limerick Jazz Society is proud nominee for the ‘Best Festival in Ireland’ award. Pure M magazine is provider; M standing for music. Limerick Jazz Festival is shortlisted alongside established greats such as the Rory Gallagher Festival and Free Fringe.

Nice work, Mr Chairman John Daly.

“The recognition feels good,” this hard working percussionist responds honestly. “That someone out there feels that what is happening is so great.”

The awards’ night takes place in Dublin, August 24.

Much has happened since he and team at LJS put heads, hearts, hands and pockets together to set up Limerick Jazz Festival back in 2012.

Skirting performance venues, hotels, workshop sites and a music trail through city bars, our Festival has welcomed the likes of Van Morrison – who gave an electric gig in UCH 2014 – The Jost Project, Linley Hamilton, Brian Priestly Quintet, Phil Robson, the Canary Island’s Atchere, Paul Dunlea and his big sound, and so many more. The Irish greats have Been. There. Done.

What’s up with bells on for 2017, running September 21 to 24? The free trail through Souths, George Boutique Hotel etc whets the pace on Thursday September 21.

“Our first performance concert proper coincides with Culture Night so we are staging Soweto Kinch after 10pm in Dolan’s Upstairs. It’s 10 to 11 years since he played here last, an incredible gig in The Granary [it was] and he has won several awards since. Soweto got a Mercury and two MOBO – music of black people of origin – and an UMA, which stands for Urban Music Award.

Continue reading below...







“He is gifted in all aspects of music” – steering to Bermingham’s Flyover Project in which Soweto Kinch and top flight musicians play charismatic gigs under a flyover. It’s in a rundown part of the city and Flyover plays free. “He is so gifted and a great opening night for the festival.”

On to Saturday September 23 in Belltable when Dublin City Jazz Orchestra accompanies two vocalists, Keith McDonald and Pia Dunne. “Pia is a long time on Dublin’s music scene, is multi genre and does a lot of different things.”

Alan Smith, celebrating 35 years promoting such music in Ireland through Jazz on the Terrace, brings the act here. “They will perform ‘1917 to 2017’, transforming the songs of the day 100 years ago to perform them in 2017 style. It’s a really cool angle”.

On to Dolan’s Warehouse for the late gig next and one of John Daly’s favourites, The James Taylor Quartet whom he nabbed after a sensational gig at Cork’s festival last October.

“He is a Hammond organist and multi-instrumentalist. Expect a great show of funk, acid, jazz, blues. Very accessible and this man is all about audience connection. That’s why I like him”. Limerick Jazz guitarist Joe O’Callaghan’s Electric Freeplay three-piece will support.

Bring those happy feet with you to the closing afternoon gig Sunday 24th in Dolan’s Warehouse. This tiered event will showcase acts of contrasting brass sound, Limerick Jazz Workshop’s Little Big Band, and Booka Brass.

“Booka Brass is a group of kids from Dublin, formed in 2012 and all instrumentation is brass except drums. Between the two gigs you will see how brass can differ in sound and style, how different playing changes the feel and vibe”.

More high notes when website limerickjazzfestival.com posts up full programme.

