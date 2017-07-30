Limerick news briefs Boots Night Walk, public procurement, US promotion

Night walk

BOOTS Ireland is planning its fifth annual Boots Night Walks for Night Nurses in association with the Irish Cancer Society. The Limerick Night Walk will begin at the Crescent Shopping Centre on Monday, August 14. The walk will raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society’s Night Nursing Service which offers free end of life care to cancer patients allowing them to remain in their own homes, surrounded by family and friends. Boots will have Honour Tags on sale in Boots stores nationwide for €2. Customers can purchase a tag in honour of someone who has survived or passed away from cancer. One metre will be walked in honour of that person.

Public procurement

MINISTER of State for Public Procurement, Patrick O’Donovan has welcomed the signing into law a set of three regulations updating the provision of remedies under the public procurement framework. The Remedies Regime allows tenderers or candidates who feel that a procurement process was not carried out in an open, fair and transparent manner the option of seeking recourse from the courts. The introduction of the new legislation completes the process of aligning regulation of public procurement in Ireland with the reformed European public procurement regime initiated in 2014 by the EU Commission. This supports public bodies in meeting their procurement needs and market operators, particularly the SME sector, in addressing those needs.

US promotion

SHANNON Heritage was among the eight Irish tourism companies to participate in a Tourism Ireland promotion at the annual Global Travel Marketplace in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The three-day event involved a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions with top US travel advisors. Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Our presence at the Global Travel Marketplace provided an excellent platform to spread the word about the many great things to see and do in Limerick, along the Wild Atlantic Way and elsewhere around the island of Ireland.

