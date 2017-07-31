Alleged Limerick gang boss jailed for six years

THE alleged leader of the McCarthy Dundon criminal gang has been jailed for six years this Monday for violent disorder and assault charges he had denied at the Special Criminal Court.

Larry McCarthy jnr, (37), with an address at Tower Lodge, Crossgalla, Old Cork Road, Limerick was found guilty of being amongst a gang who threatened to use “unlawful violence” and assault David Foran.

At the three-judge non-jury court, McCarthy was jailed for six years for the violent disorder charge and three years for assaulting Mr Foran, both sentences to be served concurrently.

Mr Foran, the court was told, had been attacked a few weeks after he was knocked down and offered compensation by a motorcyclist.

Mr McCarthy denied the charges dating back to November 25, 2014 but he was found guilty of the charges in June after a trial at the non-jury court.

Mr Foran was cycling to his mother’s house when he was knocked down by a motorcyclist who asked him not to contact the Gardaí as he had no insurance and had lost his licence.

The Limerick man was offered €5,000 compensation and was told to go a meet someone who would have the money.

Continue reading below...







However, as Mr Foran went to meeting, he was confronted by a number of people where he was assaulted and beaten.

He made a statement to Gardaí identifying his attackers including Larry McCarthy, but during his evidence at the Special Criminal Court, Mr Foran said that he could not identify the persons who assaulted him.

This was challenged by the prosecution who said that the inconsistencies in his evidence were bizarre given that he had previously made a positive identification of McCarthy.

Larry McCarthy told Mr Foran that he wouldn’t be getting any money for the accident and then got a “slap off a baseball bat into the back of the head during an unmerciful beating”.

He said that Larry McCarthy stabbed him in the leg with a knife.

This Monday, McCarthy was jailed for six years by the three judge court.

See more news here

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Breaking news, News