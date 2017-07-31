BREAKING Limerick man found guilty of biker murder

ALAN ‘Cookie’ McNamara has been found guilty by unanimous verdict of the murder of Andrew O’Donoghue outside the Road Tramps’ clubhouse in Limerick over two years ago.

After two hours and 43 minutes of deliberations, the jury returned its verdict this Monday contrary to the Murroe man claiming he was acting in self defence.

McNamara, of Mountfune, Murroe, had denied the murder charge after it was claimed he had sought an opportunity for retribution after an ‘turf war incident’ had occurred 24 hours prior to the shooting.

51-year-old biker ’Cookie’ McNamara, was a member of the Caballeros Motorcycle Club when he was involved in a confrontation with the Road Tramps in Doon on June 19, 2015.

The State said that McNamara sought retribution and armed himself when he went to the Road tramps club house the next day.

When McNamara arrived at the Road Tramps clubhouse he shot Andrew O’Donoghue who had been standing outside.

The 51-year-old admitted shooting the rival biker member but said he was doing so after he was threatened and members of his family were threatened.

He also said that he thought Andrew O’Donoghue had a gun in his hand.

Earlier in the Dublin trial, McNamara’s stepson Robert Cusack admitted hiding the shotgun used in the shooting and thus impeding the Garda investigation and apprehension of the killer.

