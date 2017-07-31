Does Limerick have the greatest carvery in the country?

WELL it is a question that many in the Treaty county can answer themselves as nominations are being sought for ‘The Great Carvery of the Year competition’.

The competition has reached the shortlist stage with the country’s best vying for the title.

One hotel and one pub from Limerick are in the running to be named as Munster’s winners as well as the overall titles of Great Carvery Pub of the Year and Great Carvery Hotel of the Year.

Rathkeale House Hotel and The Hi-Way Bar in Dooradoyle have made the shortlist of three from each category.

Now in its eighth year, the nationwide Great Carvery will see teams of mystery diners visit the finalists to find out who serves the best carvery in the chosen pubs and hotels in each region.

From there, the provincial winners and Great Carvery Hotel of the Year and Great Carvery Pub of the Year will be revealed.

The winners will be announced in October with each venue receiving a specially-commissioned wall plaque to inform customers that they are about to sit down and enjoy the best carvery in Ireland.

