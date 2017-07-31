Gardai investigating separate motorcyclist fatalities

GARDAI in Limerick are continuing their investigations after two men died off their motorbikes in separate crashes in Limerick over the weekend.

Just minutes apart, but in different areas of Limerick, the two men died after their bikes left the road on Saturday evening.

The first crash happened at Quinn’s Cross Roundabout near Mungret at 7.30pm where a Polish national, aged in his 50s, was seriously injured when the bike he was driving struck the roundabout.

The man was treated at the scene before being brought to the nearby University Hospital Limerick but he died a short time later as a result of his injuries.

10 minutes later but in O’Malley Park, a 25-year-old man who was known to Gardai, died after the motorcycle he was driving left the road when it hit concrete bollards.

The incident happened at 7.40pm and the man was initially treated at the scene by members of the Limerick City Fire and Rescue who were in the area dealing with a fire at a derelict house.

The death of the two men comes just hours after Michael McNamara, a pedestrian who was struck by a car in Thomondgate, was laid to rest.

Seven people have been killed on Limerick roads since the start of the year with three of those deaths occurring in the last week.

As post mortems are carried out, Gardai in Roxboro are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 061 214 340.

