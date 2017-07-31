Limerick rural recreational projects receive support funding

15 RURAL Limerick projects are amongst the 200 approved for funding by the department of rural and community development this week.

A number of walks, loops and trails throughout the county have been approved by Minister Michael Ring as part of an €11m support hand out given to recreation projects.

The Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure and the maintenance, enhancement and promotion of existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in Ireland.

With a maximum grant of €10,000 for projects under measure 1 of the scheme, the projects include;

River Walk at Templeathea, Templeathea, Athea €10,000 Mullaghareirk/Broadford Ashford walking trails, Broadford Ashford €10,000 Attycran Loop, Kilbehenny €9,500 Promotion of trail infrastructure in the Ballyhoura region, Ballyhoura €8,000 Shannon Estuary drive, Ballysteen Pier €10,000 Clare Glens Loop Walk, Murroe €8,500 Darby’s Bed Loop Walk, Galbally €8,000 Doon Convent Farm Walk, Doon €7,532 Continue reading below...





Glin Heritage Walking Trails, Glin €10,000 Kilflinane – Slievereagh Loop, Kilflinane €8,000 Knockfierna Famine Memorial Walks, Knockfierna Hill €10,000 Manor Fields, Adare €10,000 Moor Abbey Loop Galbally, Galbally €8,000 Castleconnell Walk, Castleconnell €7,738 Marketing and Publicity of outdoor recreation amenities, facilities and activities in Limerick Co Limerick €10,000.

“Recreational tourism is a growing sector in Ireland’s tourism offering, and we have seen an increase in the number of Irish and overseas visitors enjoying the many greenways, blueways and walking trails which have been developed around the country in recent years.

In total, €11.4 million has been given to to 219 projects.

Limerick senator Marie Byrne said “Aside from the obvious tourism benefits, it’s also hugely important that we maintain and develop our outdoor infrastructure to encourage everyone to keep fit and live a healthy active lifestyle.

“Eighty per cent of each project is funded by the Government grant, with Limerick City and County Council making up the difference.”

